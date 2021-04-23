These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is -22.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is -3.61% and -13.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -0.47% off its SMA200. AEMD registered 32.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0328.

The stock witnessed a -4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.26%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $24.22M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.86% and -48.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.80%).

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $360k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 73.90% in year-over-year returns.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), with 241.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 5.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.09M, and float is at 11.81M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 5.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.41% of the AEMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 66753.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC which holds 16500.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $40755.0, while Cardan Capital Partners, LLC holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 15896.0 with a market value of $32268.0.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Chetan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shah Chetan sold 26,852 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $2.11 per share for a total of $56580.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16641.0 shares.