These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Inari Medical Inc. (NARI)

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) is 21.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.55 and a high of $127.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NARI stock was last observed hovering at around $105.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $105.78, the stock is -1.31% and -2.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 29.43% off its SMA200. NARI registered a gain of 54.24% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.36.

The stock witnessed a -1.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.23%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) has around 456 employees, a market worth around $5.42B and $139.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 607.93 and Fwd P/E is 402.21. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.46% and -16.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Analyst Forecasts

Inari Medical Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $55.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.60% year-over-year.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Inari Medical Inc. (NARI), with 14.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.87% while institutional investors hold 83.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.86M, and float is at 32.28M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 58.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 2.3 million shares valued at $200.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.64% of the NARI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1.61 million shares valued at $140.87 million to account for 3.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.54 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $134.42 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.66% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $115.27 million.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Insider Activity

A total of 258 insider transactions have happened at Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 225 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hykes Andrew, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Hykes Andrew sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $103.18 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Inari Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that MILDER DONALD B (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $112.19 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.58 million shares of the NARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, Hill, Mitch C. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $112.21 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 67,937 shares of Inari Medical Inc. (NARI).