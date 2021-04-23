These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX: KLR) is 41.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $20.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.67% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.13% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.00, the stock is -3.44% and -12.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 42.09% off its SMA200. KLR registered 98.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.58.

The stock witnessed a -10.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $454.44M and $147.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 268.42% and -32.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.10%).

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaleyra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $41.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Kaleyra Inc. (KLR), with 14.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.07% while institutional investors hold 58.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.69M, and float is at 14.54M with Short Float at 17.36%. Institutions hold 30.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Must Asset Management, Inc. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $19.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.41% of the KLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nomura Holdings Inc. with 1.62 million shares valued at $16.0 million to account for 5.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.17 million shares representing 3.77% and valued at over $11.57 million, while Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $8.21 million.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dall’Aglio Giacomo, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Dall’Aglio Giacomo sold 36,753 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $16.07 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Kaleyra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Dall’Aglio Giacomo (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $16.15 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the KLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Hirsch Emilio (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.06 for $80308.0. The insider now directly holds 5,651,336 shares of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR).