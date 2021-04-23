These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) is -10.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHAS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 62.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is -8.31% and -21.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -21.70% off its SMA200. PHAS registered -23.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7599.

The stock witnessed a -17.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.40%, and is -5.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $135.93M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.38% and -56.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (652.70%).

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $30k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.60% in year-over-year returns.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.23% while institutional investors hold 54.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.40M, and float is at 26.05M with Short Float at 12.41%. Institutions hold 50.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.64 million shares valued at $22.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.56% of the PHAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. with 1.61 million shares valued at $5.4 million to account for 5.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 1.57 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $5.27 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $4.42 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARRIGAN EDMUND, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARRIGAN EDMUND bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $4.12 per share for a total of $24720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Thorp Clay (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $3.50 per share for $7000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22943.0 shares of the PHAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Thorp Clay (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.67 for $11010.0. The insider now directly holds 20,943 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS).