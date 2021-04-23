Things appear to be looking up for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is 12.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $19.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.30, the stock is -0.55% and -1.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 47.24% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 333.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.54.

The stock witnessed a -9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.95%, and is -5.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $144.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 365.71% and -15.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.70%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $41.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.30% in year-over-year returns.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), with 29.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.26% while institutional investors hold 72.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.43M, and float is at 63.93M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 49.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.92 million shares valued at $56.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.12% of the ATEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.79 million shares valued at $40.55 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cerity Partners LLC which holds 2.4 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $34.87 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $29.04 million.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hunsaker Craig E, the company’s EVP, People/Culture & GC. SEC filings show that Hunsaker Craig E sold 5,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Hunsaker Craig E (EVP, People/Culture & GC) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $16.23 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Pritzker Jennifer N. (10% Owner) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $16.38 for $49130.0. The insider now directly holds 32,200 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 56.56% up over the past 12 months. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is 57.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.