Things appear to be looking up for CareDx Inc (CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is 4.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.61 and a high of $99.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNA stock was last observed hovering at around $75.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.72% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.4% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.89, the stock is 8.10% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 31.67% off its SMA200. CDNA registered 226.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.52.

The stock witnessed a 14.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.43%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) has around 456 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $192.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.43. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.65% and -23.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CareDx Inc (CDNA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CareDx Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $61.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.10% in year-over-year returns.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Top Institutional Holders

342 institutions hold shares in CareDx Inc (CDNA), with 629.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 101.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.82M, and float is at 51.20M with Short Float at 10.44%. Institutions hold 100.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 5.35 million shares valued at $387.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.33% of the CDNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 4.06 million shares valued at $294.32 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.85 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $278.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $253.29 million.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at CareDx Inc (CDNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maag Peter, the company’s Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Maag Peter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $72.40 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

CareDx Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Maag Peter (Executive Chair) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $61.29 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the CDNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Seeto Reginald disposed off 10,704 shares at an average price of $85.45 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 142,634 shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA).

CareDx Inc (CDNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) that is 22.07% higher over the past 12 months. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is 147.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.35% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.57.