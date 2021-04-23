ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

6 institutions hold shares in ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), with 134.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 58.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.33M, and float is at 11.88M with Short Float at 3.73%. Institutions hold 57.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Global Retirement Partners, LLC with over 1001.0 shares valued at $23353.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the TDUP Shares outstanding.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) is -5.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.23 and a high of $31.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDUP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.25% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.92, the stock is -2.56% and -2.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -2.56% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.38.

The stock witnessed 22.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.43% over the week.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has around 1862 employees, a market worth around $233.28M and $185.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.96% and -40.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.80% this year.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 23 times.