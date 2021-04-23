Three Notable Stocks Today: FormFactor Inc. (FORM), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) shares are 10.60% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.88% or -$0.91 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.18% down YTD and -1.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -3.63% and 12.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 26, 2021, DA Davidson recommended the FORM stock is Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 04, 2021. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FORM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.14. The forecasts give the FormFactor Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.7% or 4.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.80% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.57, up 6.40% from $1.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 474,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 470,059. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 65,500 and 91,358 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROGAS EDWARD JR, a Director at the company, sold 18,000 shares worth $0.88 million at $48.75 per share on Feb 19. The CEO had earlier sold another 15,000 FORM shares valued at $0.7 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $46.95 per share. SLESSOR MIKE (CEO) sold 25,000 shares at $46.27 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $1.16 million while SLESSOR MIKE, (CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Feb 09 for $1.15 million with each share fetching $46.08.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), completed the trade at a price of $2.20 after seeing a ‎change of 4.76% that brought its market cap to $196,940,491. It fluctuated between $2.10 and $2.20 during ‎the day. The 52-week range for the stock was $0.05 – $7.00 that put its current price at a premium of ‎‎4,300.00% to the 52-week low price whereas it is trading at a discount of -68.57% to the 52-week high price. In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net ‎profit.

National Storm Recovery, a subsidiary of SGTM, headquartered in Astatula, is a disaster cleanup ‎company that serves commercial and municipal customers. The company provides all tree services ‎required following storms as well as debris hauling, biomass recycling, and mulch manufacturing.‎

‎”In storm recovery, it’s all about efficiency and it requires a lot of planning,” he said. “Typically, the ‎storm division sets up in a region near the closest possible dump site, or temporary debris staging ‎‎(TDS) area. They work to get the roads cleared quickly and find sites less than 15 miles from the ‎affected area. Depending on the damaged area and how large that region is, there may be several TDS ‎sites nearby. Then, they grind up that material and we market it as mulch.”‎

National Storm Recovery has a tree-care division based in Astatula, North-East of Orlando, staffed with ‎certified arborists and equipped with arbor-cultural equipment. The tree collection division at SGTM ‎collects wood debris from the arbor care business while keeping two wood reclamation sites in ‎Apopka and nearby Astatula. The tree waste is processed in those locations (another is planned for ‎future use in Jacksonville as well), and eventually becomes the mulch products SGTM sells to big-box ‎retailers, garden centers, and landscapers.‎‎

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV), on the other hand, is trading around $29.10 with a market cap of $4.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INOV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $108.71 million. This represented 42.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $189.75 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $1.97 billion from $1.93 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $146.36 million, significantly higher than the $106.48 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $123.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Inovalon Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 204,364 shares. Insider sales totaled 213,598 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.64M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.70% with a share float percentage of 73.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovalon Holdings Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.39 million shares worth more than $134.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.08 million and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.