WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,241 institutions hold shares in WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), with 507.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 73.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 315.40M, and float is at 314.85M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 73.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.73 million shares valued at $3.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.28% of the WEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.05 million shares valued at $2.4 billion to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Magellan Asset Management Ltd which holds 22.51 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $2.07 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 16.48 million with a market value of $1.52 billion.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is 5.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.55 and a high of $106.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEC stock was last observed hovering at around $97.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.67% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -18.49% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.16, the stock is 3.00% and 9.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. WEC registered 0.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.62%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has around 7273 employees, a market worth around $30.33B and $7.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.63 and Fwd P/E is 22.69. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.62% and -9.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WEC Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.47 with sales reaching $2.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Liu Xia, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Liu Xia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $81.50 per share for a total of $81500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10561.0 shares.

WEC Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that KLAPPA GALE E (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 4,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $105.59 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the WEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, KLAPPA GALE E (Executive Chairman) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $105.40 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 209,841 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 10.46% up over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is 11.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.35% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.