What should you know before buying stock in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is 24.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.12 and a high of $66.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $66.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.19% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -18.73% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.30, the stock is 2.31% and 7.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 26.85% off its SMA200. XRAY registered 63.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.83.

The stock witnessed a 8.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.29%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $14.17B and $3.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.22. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.79% and -1.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $947.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Top Institutional Holders

792 institutions hold shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), with 633.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 99.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.60M, and float is at 217.79M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 99.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.61 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the XRAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Generation Investment Management LLP with 18.77 million shares valued at $982.96 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.98 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $836.92 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7.08% of the shares totaling 15.44 million with a market value of $808.55 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRANDT ERIC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRANDT ERIC sold 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $63.21 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30531.0 shares.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that LUCIER GREGORY T (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $58.95 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23142.0 shares of the XRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, ALFANO MICHAEL C (Director) disposed off 1,850 shares at an average price of $58.98 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 13,850 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 223.80% up over the past 12 months. Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) is 54.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.88% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.