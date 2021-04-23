What should you know before buying stock in Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) is -6.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.30 and a high of $188.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVRO stock was last observed hovering at around $161.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $199.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $217.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.37% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $162.20, the stock is 12.08% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 6.06% off its SMA200. NVRO registered 38.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.93.

The stock witnessed a 14.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.10%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has around 843 employees, a market worth around $5.75B and $362.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.40% and -13.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nevro Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84 with sales reaching $85.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in Nevro Corp. (NVRO), with 609.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 111.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.52M, and float is at 32.92M with Short Float at 10.97%. Institutions hold 109.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.03 million shares valued at $697.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.61% of the NVRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.72 million shares valued at $643.96 million to account for 10.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.1 million shares representing 8.94% and valued at over $536.65 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $369.85 million.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Nevro Corp. (NVRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pellegrini Niamh Louise, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Pellegrini Niamh Louise sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $148.08 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39218.0 shares.

Nevro Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Vale Brad (Director) sold a total of 5,303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $167.84 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7031.0 shares of the NVRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Pellegrini Niamh Louise (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $182.55 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 30,328 shares of Nevro Corp. (NVRO).

Nevro Corp. (NVRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 44.29% up over the past 12 months. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is 67.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.6% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.56.