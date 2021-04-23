What should you know before buying stock in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) is 1.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.57 and a high of $166.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZEN stock was last observed hovering at around $144.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.39% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 9.07% higher than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.49, the stock is 3.70% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 19.16% off its SMA200. ZEN registered 101.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $134.99.

The stock witnessed a 8.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.40%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) has around 4130 employees, a market worth around $17.31B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 138.83. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.32% and -12.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zendesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $294.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.10% in year-over-year returns.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Top Institutional Holders

661 institutions hold shares in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 98.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.00M, and float is at 116.01M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 97.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.61 million shares valued at $1.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.96% of the ZEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.89 million shares valued at $1.13 billion to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.29 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 6.96 million with a market value of $996.49 million.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Insider Activity

A total of 516 insider transactions have happened at Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 267 and purchases happening 249 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Abildgaard Soren, the company’s EVP of Engineering. SEC filings show that Abildgaard Soren sold 1,007 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $148.82 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220.0 shares.

Zendesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Gennaro Norman (President of Sales) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $150.00 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28068.0 shares of the ZEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Svane Mikkel (Chair and CEO) disposed off 43,875 shares at an average price of $149.85 for $6.57 million. The insider now directly holds 838,690 shares of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN).

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 50.09% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 43.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.87% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.8.