Which institution holds the most shares in Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

418 institutions hold shares in Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.21% while institutional investors hold 107.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.57M, and float is at 61.89M with Short Float at 4.74%. Institutions hold 105.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.39 million shares valued at $691.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.34% of the ADC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.26 million shares valued at $550.07 million to account for 13.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 5.17 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $344.0 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $214.17 million.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is 7.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.94 and a high of $72.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADC stock was last observed hovering at around $71.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.34, the stock is 4.59% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 8.61% off its SMA200. ADC registered 16.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.64.

The stock witnessed a 7.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.19%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $4.55B and $248.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.88 and Fwd P/E is 37.91. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.85% and -1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agree Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $75.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.10% in year-over-year returns.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erlich Craig, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Erlich Craig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $63.74 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22088.0 shares.

Agree Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that RAKOLTA JOHN JR (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $62.73 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the ADC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Agree Joey (President & CEO) acquired 7,870 shares at an average price of $63.61 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 444,151 shares of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC).

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is 46.48% higher over the past 12 months. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) is 59.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.