Which institution holds the most shares in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

2,101 institutions hold shares in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 93.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 444.30M, and float is at 442.76M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 92.99% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.12 million shares valued at $12.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.62% of the AMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.35 million shares valued at $7.71 billion to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.27 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $3.88 billion, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 11.48 million with a market value of $2.58 billion.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is 12.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $197.50 and a high of $272.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $252.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $276.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.36% off the consensus price target high of $324.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -4.81% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $251.54, the stock is 3.92% and 10.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 6.31% off its SMA200. AMT registered -0.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $221.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $228.62.

The stock witnessed a 9.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.20%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) has around 5618 employees, a market worth around $111.22B and $8.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.37 and Fwd P/E is 43.18. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.36% and -7.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.27 with sales reaching $2.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Puech Olivier, the company’s EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA. SEC filings show that Puech Olivier sold 1,211 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $221.49 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18320.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Puech Olivier (EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA) sold a total of 3,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $220.00 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19531.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, REEVE PAMELA D A (Director) disposed off 3,653 shares at an average price of $210.89 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 15,711 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 34.12% up over the past 12 months. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is 30.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.37% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.