Which institution holds the most shares in Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

3 institutions hold shares in Cricut Inc. (CRCT), with institutional investors hold 31.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.30M, and float is at 14.40M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 31.71% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund with over 0.69 million shares valued at $13.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.50% of the CRCT Shares outstanding.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) is 28.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.88 and a high of $24.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRCT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81%.

Currently trading at $22.96, the stock is 15.76% and 15.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 8.56% at the moment leaves the stock 15.76% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.93.

The stock witnessed 14.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.00% over the week.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has around 640 employees, a market worth around $5.04B and $761.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.74. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.30% and -7.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.90% this year.