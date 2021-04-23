Which institution holds the most shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)

335 institutions hold shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), with 1.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 64.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.40M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 63.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. with over 30.67 million shares valued at $997.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.79% of the JHG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.27 million shares valued at $431.3 million to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.0 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $389.99 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 5.19 million with a market value of $168.84 million.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is 1.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.39 and a high of $35.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JHG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.69% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.83% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.01, the stock is 2.73% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 20.75% off its SMA200. JHG registered 117.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.33.

The stock witnessed a 9.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.88%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has around 2053 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.43 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.40% and -6.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $629.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading 71.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.