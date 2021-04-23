Which institution holds the most shares in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

910 institutions hold shares in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL), with 14.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.32% while institutional investors hold 83.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.11M, and float is at 102.45M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 73.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.93 million shares valued at $2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.34% of the ODFL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 8.49 million shares valued at $1.66 billion to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.08 million shares representing 6.91% and valued at over $1.58 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 6.61 million with a market value of $1.29 billion.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is 28.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.99 and a high of $253.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ODFL stock was last observed hovering at around $246.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.05% off its average median price target of $259.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.45% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -13.46% lower than the price target low of $221.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $250.75, the stock is 2.78% and 9.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 22.96% off its SMA200. ODFL registered 95.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $237.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $211.10.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.72%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has around 19779 employees, a market worth around $29.17B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.13 and Fwd P/E is 29.97. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.62% and -1.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.98 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.00% in year-over-year returns.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Plemmons Gregory B, the company’s SVP – Sales. SEC filings show that Plemmons Gregory B sold 1,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $205.59 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9617.0 shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that SUGGS LEO H (Director) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $200.00 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6227.0 shares of the ODFL stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is 133.29% higher over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 17.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -76.99% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.6.