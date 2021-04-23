Which institution holds the most shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

1,246 institutions hold shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 89.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.90M, and float is at 93.01M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 87.95% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.38 million shares valued at $2.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the PANW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.94 million shares valued at $2.11 billion to account for 6.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.05 million shares representing 3.14% and valued at over $1.08 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $991.01 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $189.64 and a high of $403.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $356.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.8% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.56% off the consensus price target high of $565.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -11.3% lower than the price target low of $317.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $352.81, the stock is 3.02% and 0.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 17.81% off its SMA200. PANW registered 83.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $338.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $322.06.

The stock witnessed a 9.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.50%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 9038 employees, a market worth around $34.66B and $3.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.93. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.04% and -12.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.20% in year-over-year returns.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 138 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 132 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klarich Lee, the company’s EVP, Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Klarich Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $342.49 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that MCLAUGHLIN MARK D (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $327.85 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12000.0 shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, ZUK NIR (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $328.09 for $3.94 million. The insider now directly holds 846,956 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 15.46% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 4.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.52% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.