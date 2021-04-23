Which Institutions Own Shares In Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)?

167 institutions hold shares in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.32% while institutional investors hold 93.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.29M, and float is at 41.27M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 87.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Impactive Capital, LP with over 6.88 million shares valued at $109.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the AVID Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.46 million shares valued at $39.02 million to account for 5.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.37 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $37.54 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $26.35 million.

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is 27.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $24.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVID stock was last observed hovering at around $20.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.59% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.20, the stock is -4.43% and -3.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 49.39% off its SMA200. AVID registered 209.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.85.

The stock witnessed a 2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.12%, and is -10.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has around 1362 employees, a market worth around $914.25M and $360.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.52 and Fwd P/E is 13.89. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 332.55% and -17.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.00%).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $90.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAWTHORNE NANCY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HAWTHORNE NANCY sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $23.31 per share for a total of $58270.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Avid Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Gayron Kenneth L (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $19.38 per share for $58125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the AVID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, CLAMAN TIMOTHY (SVP & GM Video Post & Storage) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $20.95 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 99,887 shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 50.63% up over the past 12 months. Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) is 226.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.51% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.