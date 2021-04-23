Which Institutions Own Shares In Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)?

422 institutions hold shares in Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), with 152.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 106.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.10M, and float is at 32.10M with Short Float at 12.42%. Institutions hold 106.11% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 4.13 million shares valued at $615.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.98% of the EVBG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.21 million shares valued at $478.76 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 2.14 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $319.68 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $287.66 million.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is -10.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.17 and a high of $178.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVBG stock was last observed hovering at around $134.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.06% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.75% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.88, the stock is 4.81% and -2.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -0.17% off its SMA200. EVBG registered 9.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.81.

The stock witnessed a 0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.28%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has around 1344 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $271.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2479.26. Profit margin for the company is -34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.65% and -25.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $75.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.10% in year-over-year returns.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IRVIN VERNON, the company’s EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that IRVIN VERNON sold 254 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $159.72 per share for a total of $40569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 406.0 shares.

Everbridge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Mark Elliot J. (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,188 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $153.58 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10119.0 shares of the EVBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, HUFF PHILLIP E (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,001 shares at an average price of $153.63 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 3,245 shares of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 31.96% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 83.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.1% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.78.