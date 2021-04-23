Which Institutions Own Shares In StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)?

470 institutions hold shares in StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), with 52.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.91% while institutional investors hold 89.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.40M, and float is at 182.73M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 74.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 31.38 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.89% of the STNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 29.19 million shares valued at $2.45 billion to account for 11.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 14.17 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 11.07 million with a market value of $928.71 million.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -21.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.39 and a high of $95.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $66.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $500.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.75% off the consensus price target high of $584.63 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 79.29% higher than the price target low of $317.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.76, the stock is 1.10% and -11.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 1.84% off its SMA200. STNE registered 185.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.04.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.47%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 7239 employees, a market worth around $20.13B and $591.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 128.69 and Fwd P/E is 42.92. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.52% and -30.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $180.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 69.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.30% in year-over-year returns.