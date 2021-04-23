Who are the Institutional Holders in Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)?

287 institutions hold shares in Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), with 7.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.72% while institutional investors hold 80.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.02M, and float is at 26.81M with Short Float at 6.46%. Institutions hold 67.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with over 1.99 million shares valued at $104.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.59% of the AMRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.68 million shares valued at $87.73 million to account for 5.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.48 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $77.34 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $65.03 million.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is -7.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $70.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRC stock was last observed hovering at around $47.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.87% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.02% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.49, the stock is 2.26% and -5.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 12.03% off its SMA200. AMRC registered 182.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.78.

The stock witnessed a 13.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.11%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has around 1141 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.24 and Fwd P/E is 33.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.87% and -30.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameresco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $204.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Insider Activity

A total of 162 insider transactions have happened at Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 129 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sakellaris George P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sakellaris George P sold 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $44.00 per share for a total of $4.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Ameresco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Chiplock Mark (VP & CAO) sold a total of 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $44.00 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AMRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Maltezos Louis P (Executive Vice President) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $44.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC).

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KBR Inc. (KBR) that is trading 105.86% up over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 72.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.07% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.