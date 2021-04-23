Who are the Institutional Holders in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)?

306 institutions hold shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), with 104.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 115.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.91M, and float is at 28.90M with Short Float at 6.49%. Institutions hold 115.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.42 million shares valued at $191.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.23% of the BOOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.56 million shares valued at $110.84 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 2.5 million shares representing 8.63% and valued at over $108.48 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $80.95 million.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is 58.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.66 and a high of $69.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOOT stock was last observed hovering at around $68.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.39% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -27.48% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.84, the stock is 6.65% and 10.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 63.79% off its SMA200. BOOT registered 395.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.04.

The stock witnessed a 18.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.45%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $823.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.07 and Fwd P/E is 30.50. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 403.95% and -0.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $227.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hazen John, the company’s Chief Digital Officer. SEC filings show that Hazen John sold 11,254 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $64.59 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Conroy James Grant (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 61,996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $60.52 per share for $3.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18364.0 shares of the BOOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Morris Brenda I (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 6,844 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading 207.77% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.99% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.