Who are the Institutional Holders in Phreesia Inc. (PHR)?

274 institutions hold shares in Phreesia Inc. (PHR), with 2.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.75% while institutional investors hold 106.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.51M, and float is at 41.56M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 100.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.62 million shares valued at $359.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the PHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.09 million shares valued at $167.68 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.36 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $127.95 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $109.92 million.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is -5.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.55 and a high of $81.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.6% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.59% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.30, the stock is -1.73% and -13.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 12.28% off its SMA200. PHR registered 133.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.19.

The stock witnessed a -7.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.50%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has around 827 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $148.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.64% and -37.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phreesia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $42.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 65.70% in year-over-year returns.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Phreesia Inc. (PHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davidoff Michael J.. SEC filings show that Davidoff Michael J. sold 2,134 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $50.51 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76589.0 shares.

Phreesia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that CAHILL EDWARD L (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $54.94 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45709.0 shares of the PHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Linetsky David (SVP, Life Sciences) disposed off 1,578 shares at an average price of $59.71 for $94224.0. The insider now directly holds 92,580 shares of Phreesia Inc. (PHR).