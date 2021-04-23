Who are the Institutional Holders in Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)?

187 institutions hold shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT), with 6.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.75% while institutional investors hold 84.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.31M, and float is at 85.02M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 78.94% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trigran Investments Inc with over 8.76 million shares valued at $82.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the QUOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.82 million shares valued at $64.22 million to account for 7.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miller Value Partners, LLC which holds 6.42 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $60.5 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 5.97 million with a market value of $56.22 million.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is 66.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.28 and a high of $17.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QUOT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -20.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.70, the stock is -1.86% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 55.64% off its SMA200. QUOT registered 157.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.99.

The stock witnessed a 3.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.60%, and is -6.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has around 1163 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $445.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.35% and -12.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quotient Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $110.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boal Steven R., the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Boal Steven R. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $15.88 per share for a total of $79400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.66 million shares.

Quotient Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Raskin Scott David (President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $15.78 per share for $78900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the QUOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Boal Steven R. (CEO and Chairman) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.69 for $78450.0. The insider now directly holds 3,667,837 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 218.79% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 62.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.43% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.