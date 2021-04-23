Who are the Institutional Holders in Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)?

40 institutions hold shares in Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 44.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.81M, and float is at 108.07M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 44.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. with over 85.07 million shares valued at $282.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.25% of the SMTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is West Family Investments, Inc. with 1.66 million shares valued at $5.51 million to account for 1.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooperman, Leon G. which holds 1.14 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $3.77 million, while ETF Managers Group, LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $3.69 million.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) is 2.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMTS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.68% off the consensus price target high of $4.41 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.41, the stock is 11.31% and 14.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock 41.57% off its SMA200. SMTS registered 326.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9929 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8188.

The stock witnessed a 11.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is 15.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) has around 1317 employees, a market worth around $555.19M and $246.89M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.36 and Fwd P/E is 48.71. Distance from 52-week low is 424.62% and -11.89% from its 52-week high.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sierra Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $38.23M over the same period..

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) that is trading 61.00% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.43% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.