Who is the Top Investor In Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)?

786 institutions hold shares in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), with 260.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 104.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.70M, and float is at 64.87M with Short Float at 4.63%. Institutions hold 104.54% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.1 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the AAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.29 million shares valued at $675.2 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 4.06 million shares representing 6.20% and valued at over $639.4 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 3.58 million with a market value of $563.18 million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is 27.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.41 and a high of $202.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $199.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $215.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.77% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -48.37% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $200.30, the stock is 7.08% and 13.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 25.39% off its SMA200. AAP registered 77.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $183.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $163.68.

The stock witnessed a 11.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.17%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $12.87B and $10.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.03 and Fwd P/E is 17.90. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.19% and -1.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.98 with sales reaching $3.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greco Thomas, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Greco Thomas bought 7,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $136.13 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Finley Tammy M (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold a total of 88 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $146.52 per share for $12894.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13137.0 shares of the AAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Page Andrew E (SVP, Controller and CAO) disposed off 720 shares at an average price of $141.38 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 7,008 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarineMax Inc. (HZO) that is trading 315.92% up over the past 12 months. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is 43.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.