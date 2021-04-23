Who is the Top Investor In Coursera Inc. (COUR)?

7 institutions hold shares in Coursera Inc. (COUR), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.87% while institutional investors hold 54.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.27M, and float is at 17.02M. Institutions hold 49.87% of the Float.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) is -1.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.80 and a high of $62.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.3% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.4% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.4% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.16, the stock is -9.75% and -9.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock -9.75% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.93.

The stock witnessed -6.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has around 779 employees, a market worth around $5.75B and $293.51M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.83% and -29.38% from its 52-week high.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coursera Inc. (COUR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by G Squared Equity Management LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that G Squared Equity Management LP bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $9.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.64 million shares.

