Who is the Top Investor In Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)?

323 institutions hold shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), with 3.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 81.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.84M, and float is at 235.20M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 80.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 43.32 million shares valued at $178.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.18% of the DHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.31 million shares valued at $157.83 million to account for 16.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.84 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $52.89 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 7.37 million with a market value of $30.35 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is 8.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $7.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.67% lower than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is -5.70% and -6.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 6.58% off its SMA200. DHC registered 79.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8765 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3164.

The stock witnessed a -7.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.56%, and is -5.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $1.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.89% and -38.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $370.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.