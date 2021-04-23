Who is the Top Investor In Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)?

406 institutions hold shares in Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), with 2.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.51% while institutional investors hold 101.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.95M, and float is at 109.58M with Short Float at 4.40%. Institutions hold 98.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.13 million shares valued at $610.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.52% of the ESNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.01 million shares valued at $432.61 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.78 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $292.85 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 4.15 million with a market value of $179.26 million.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is 16.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.65 and a high of $50.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESNT stock was last observed hovering at around $50.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.09% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.21% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.50, the stock is 6.14% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 21.05% off its SMA200. ESNT registered 111.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.40.

The stock witnessed a 19.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.93%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has around 381 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $955.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.31. Profit margin for the company is 43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.53% and 0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essent Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.22 with sales reaching $244.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR sold 2,506 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Essent Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that WEINSTOCK DAVID B (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $49.83 per share for $99660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25811.0 shares of the ESNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,494 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 194,078 shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 74.98% up over the past 12 months. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is 143.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.57% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.37.