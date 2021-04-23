Who is the Top Investor In Wayfair Inc. (W)?

610 institutions hold shares in Wayfair Inc. (W), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.30% while institutional investors hold 109.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.00M, and float is at 68.77M with Short Float at 17.96%. Institutions hold 102.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.91 million shares valued at $2.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.15% of the W Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.69 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 9.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.06 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $1.37 billion, while Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds 6.22% of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $1.08 billion.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is 36.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.11 and a high of $369.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $318.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.73% off its average median price target of $327.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.61% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -86.53% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $307.77, the stock is -5.34% and -0.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock 9.17% off its SMA200. W registered 219.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $322.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $283.98.

The stock witnessed a -8.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.85%, and is -4.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16122 employees, a market worth around $31.87B and $14.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 289.80 and Fwd P/E is 60.78. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.54% and -16.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $3.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.50% in year-over-year returns.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 147 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oblak Steve, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Oblak Steve sold 810 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $322.22 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 1,381 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $309.64 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, FLEISHER MICHAEL D (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,323 shares at an average price of $309.79 for $1.96 million. The insider now directly holds 103,173 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading 368.40% up over the past 12 months. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is 1503.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.17% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.63.