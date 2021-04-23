Why should you keep an eye on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is 29.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.17 and a high of $240.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHR stock was last observed hovering at around $234.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.12% off the consensus price target high of $278.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -16.01% lower than the price target low of $201.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $233.19, the stock is 1.89% and 10.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 23.12% off its SMA200. WHR registered 134.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $220.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $199.05.

The stock witnessed a 9.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.55%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has around 78000 employees, a market worth around $14.39B and $19.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.71 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.98% and -3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whirlpool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.64 with sales reaching $4.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.20% in year-over-year returns.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Top Institutional Holders

891 institutions hold shares in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), with 309.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 94.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.00M, and float is at 62.69M with Short Float at 6.84%. Institutions hold 93.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.53 million shares valued at $1.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.00% of the WHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 5.87 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.5 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $813.06 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 4.22 million with a market value of $762.49 million.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wu Shengpo, the company’s EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA. SEC filings show that Wu Shengpo sold 12,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $205.00 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7626.0 shares.

Whirlpool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Brega Joao Carlos (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 8,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $199.53 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22571.0 shares of the WHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Brega Joao Carlos (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 6,866 shares at an average price of $190.23 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 22,571 shares of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR).