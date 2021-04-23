Why STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) is 5.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.44 and a high of $35.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STOR stock was last observed hovering at around $35.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.93% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -11.56% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $35.70, the stock is 4.61% and 6.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 19.64% off its SMA200. STOR registered 126.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.79.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.66%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $9.51B and $694.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.55 and Fwd P/E is 35.88. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.22% and -0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STORE Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $170.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Top Institutional Holders

597 institutions hold shares in STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 90.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.14M, and float is at 260.18M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 90.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.44 million shares valued at $1.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.38% of the STOR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.75 million shares valued at $908.91 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 24.42 million shares representing 9.04% and valued at over $829.63 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 16.44 million with a market value of $558.51 million.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Long Catherine F., the company’s CFO, EVP and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Long Catherine F. bought 3,960 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $25.23 per share for a total of $99922.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

STORE Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Kelley Tawn (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $24.31 per share for $19448.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9505.0 shares of the STOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Long Catherine F. (CFO, EVP and Treasurer) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $17.06 for $10236.0. The insider now directly holds 263,309 shares of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR).

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 37.66% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 116.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.86% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.