Will ABB Ltd (ABB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is 15.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $33.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $32.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.53% off the consensus price target high of $40.67 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -35.97% lower than the price target low of $23.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.32, the stock is 2.20% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 16.51% off its SMA200. ABB registered 89.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.72.

The stock witnessed a 4.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.16%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 105600 employees, a market worth around $68.73B and $26.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 235.91 and Fwd P/E is 21.22. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.38% and -3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $6.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

431 institutions hold shares in ABB Ltd (ABB), with 20.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 5.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 2.01B with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 5.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 15.26 million shares valued at $426.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.70% of the ABB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 13.27 million shares valued at $371.0 million to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 7.5 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $209.74 million, while Lazard Asset Management LLC holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 5.86 million with a market value of $163.72 million.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 75.63% up over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 72.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.86% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.