Will Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is -13.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.21 and a high of $85.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $60.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.56% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 14.57% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $59.80, the stock is -6.25% and -12.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 0.89% off its SMA200. SMAR registered 13.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.12.

The stock witnessed a -11.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.20%, and is -8.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has around 1915 employees, a market worth around $7.11B and $385.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.72% and -30.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $111.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.40% year-over-year.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Top Institutional Holders

420 institutions hold shares in Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), with 5.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.16% while institutional investors hold 98.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.63M, and float is at 111.41M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 94.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 13.98 million shares valued at $968.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.76% of the SMAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.33 million shares valued at $715.67 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 6.2 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $429.5 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 5.47 million with a market value of $379.17 million.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider Activity

A total of 222 insider transactions have happened at Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 163 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barker Geoffrey T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barker Geoffrey T sold 6,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $65.14 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Smartsheet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Farrell Eugene (CSPO) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $65.03 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25991.0 shares of the SMAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Barker Geoffrey T (Director) disposed off 6,750 shares at an average price of $64.77 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 364,349 shares of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR).