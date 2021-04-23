Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Volatility At 5.22%, Should You Add A Position?

332 institutions hold shares in Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 76.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.49M, and float is at 60.23M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 75.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 8.55 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.65% of the ZLAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.93 million shares valued at $666.79 million to account for 5.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 3.85 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $521.08 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 3.58 million with a market value of $485.09 million.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is 21.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.59 and a high of $193.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $157.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.01% off its average median price target of $205.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.24% off the consensus price target high of $262.08 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 5.56% higher than the price target low of $174.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $164.48, the stock is 16.72% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 4.45% at the moment leaves the stock 43.67% off its SMA200. ZLAB registered 154.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.44.

The stock witnessed a 24.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.74%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has around 692 employees, a market worth around $14.51B and $49.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 180.73% and -15.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $135.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 177.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 177.40% in year-over-year returns.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reinhart Harald, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Reinhart Harald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $161.99 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zai Lab Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Reinhart Harald (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $150.20 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Fu Tao (President & COO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $162.91 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 207,000 shares of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -11.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.3% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.45.