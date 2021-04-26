180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) is 237.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $13.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATNF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $9.22, the stock is 10.65% and 40.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock 27.70% off its SMA200. ATNF registered -11.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.64.

The stock witnessed a 78.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 137.63%, and is -7.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.01% over the week and 18.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 385.26% and -29.32% from its 52-week high.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.90% this year.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.78% while institutional investors hold 12.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.46M, and float is at 13.80M with Short Float at 17.44%. Institutions hold 6.95% of the Float.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAUSS MARLENE, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KRAUSS MARLENE sold 16,506 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $40880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.01 million shares.

180 Life Sciences Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that KRAUSS MARLENE (10% Owner) sold a total of 17,877 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $2.40 per share for $42905.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.54 million shares of the ATNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, KRAUSS MARLENE (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.45 for $24500.0. The insider now directly holds 2,561,553 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF).