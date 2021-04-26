3 Stocks to Watch: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) shares are 0.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.59% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 0.70% and 1.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, SunTrust recommended the REYN stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as an Outperform on January 04, 2021.

The stock currently trades at $29.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.63. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.84.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 2.10% from $1.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 147,153 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,436. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 94,053 and 28,436 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cole Gregory Alan, a Director at the company, bought 7,000 shares worth $0.21 million at $29.78 per share on Nov 19. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 2,600 REYN shares valued at $76367.0 on Nov 19. The shares were bought at $29.37 per share. MITCHELL V LANCE (President and CEO) bought 16,500 shares at $29.86 per share on Nov 16 for a total of $0.49 million while Cole Gregory Alan, (Director) bought 3,000 shares on Nov 16 for $89425.0 with each share fetching $29.81.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) ‎remained unchanged at $2.00. Its market capitalization reached to $179,036,810. The company has a total of 89,518,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was ‎‎$2.00 and its hit its day’s highest price at $2.00.‎ In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net profit. ‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, ‎mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set up to ‎provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden ‎on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.‎

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived ‎from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers. ‎

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both ‎accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its ‎customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.‎

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), on the other hand, is trading around $181.47 with a market cap of $9.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $211.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.1 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MIDD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $163.07 million. This represented 77.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $729.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.94 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.96 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $5.2 billion from $5.02 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $524.78 million, significantly higher than the $377.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $489.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at The Middleby Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 76,908 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,082 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 607.01k shares after the latest sales, with 14.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 54.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Middleby Corporation having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.91 million shares worth more than $632.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $615.73 million and represent 8.58% of shares outstanding.