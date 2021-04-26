A peek at ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC): Who has invested in It?

110 institutions hold shares in ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), with 22.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.15% while institutional investors hold 49.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.88M, and float is at 37.14M with Short Float at 11.36%. Institutions hold 33.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.9 million shares valued at $13.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.34% of the CDXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.44 million shares valued at $11.71 million to account for 3.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ICONIQ Capital, LLC which holds 1.71 million shares representing 2.56% and valued at over $8.2 million, while Tieton Capital Management, LLC holds 1.73% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $5.53 million.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) is 69.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $23.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDXC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.15, the stock is -8.53% and -16.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 3.43% at the moment leaves the stock 33.66% off its SMA200. CDXC registered 66.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.73.

The stock witnessed a -8.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.33%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $525.92M and $59.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.35% and -65.55% from its 52-week high.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChromaDex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $16.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOCK STEPHEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLOCK STEPHEN A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $13.17 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16667.0 shares.

ChromaDex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that BLOCK STEPHEN A (Director) sold a total of 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $11.15 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16667.0 shares of the CDXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Jaksch Frank L Jr (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) disposed off 37,829 shares at an average price of $5.19 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 224,339 shares of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC).

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 47.30% up over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -6.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -95.37% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.