A peek at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL): Who has invested in It?

161 institutions hold shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), with 4.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.77% while institutional investors hold 103.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.02M, and float is at 36.65M with Short Float at 9.11%. Institutions hold 93.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.09 million shares valued at $316.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.84% of the ZNTL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Matrix Capital Management with 3.82 million shares valued at $198.5 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Viking Global Investors, L.P. which holds 3.01 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $156.41 million, while Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds 6.49% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $115.61 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) is 13.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.41 and a high of $61.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZNTL stock was last observed hovering at around $55.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.29% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.15% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.13% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.14, the stock is 31.10% and 37.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 5.89% at the moment leaves the stock 43.04% off its SMA200. ZNTL registered 107.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.87.

The stock witnessed a 45.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.83%, and is 16.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 8.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 132.74% and -3.51% from its 52-week high.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.97.The EPS is expected to shrink by -216.70% this year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider Activity

A total of 142 insider transactions have happened at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 133 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bunker Kevin D., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Bunker Kevin D. sold 3,810 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50520.0 shares.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Bunker Kevin D. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $43.26 per share for $11897.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the ZNTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Epperly Melissa B, (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 17,107 shares at an average price of $43.39 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 266,323 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL).