Analysts suggest Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) could spike 58.93% in a year

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) is 91.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $12.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNTC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is 17.17% and 33.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 13.86% at the moment leaves the stock 23.75% off its SMA200. BNTC registered -46.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.35%, and is 23.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.03% over the week and 13.84% over the month.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $22.89M and $0.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -54.07% from its 52-week high.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.04% while institutional investors hold 18.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.30M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 5.83%. Institutions hold 13.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.24% of the BNTC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC with 93000.0 shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 1.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 66241.0 shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 1.19% of the shares totaling 57129.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.