Analysts suggest Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) could spike 52.46% in a year

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) is 38.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $48.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MWK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.46% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 40.58% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.77, the stock is -12.89% and -30.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 38.90% off its SMA200. MWK registered 929.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.73.

The stock witnessed a -21.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.65%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.01% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $680.54M and $185.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.74. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1100.51% and -51.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.50%).

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $49.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 94.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 94.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK), with 11.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.43% while institutional investors hold 26.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.96M, and float is at 13.94M with Short Float at 16.45%. Institutions hold 15.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avory & Company, LLC with over 0.74 million shares valued at $12.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the MWK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.46 million shares valued at $7.86 million to account for 1.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.41 million shares representing 1.40% and valued at over $7.1 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $5.94 million.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zahut Roi Zion, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Zahut Roi Zion sold 8,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $31.79 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Risico Joseph A (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 38,756 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $29.83 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Zahut Roi Zion (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 19,269 shares at an average price of $34.35 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 149,110 shares of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK).