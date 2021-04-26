ATA Creativity Global (AACG) – The 56.31% Upside Potential Remains

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is 138.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $19.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AACG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.31% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.31% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -23.32% and -36.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 32.12% off its SMA200. AACG registered 283.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0024 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6135.

The stock witnessed a -30.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.37%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) has around 580 employees, a market worth around $87.19M and $25.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 364.05% and -85.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ATA Creativity Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in ATA Creativity Global (AACG), with institutional investors hold 0.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.18M, and float is at 22.11M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 0.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 99144.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.32% of the AACG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 7365.0 shares valued at $8764.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TAL Education Group (TAL) that is trading 22.64% up over the past 12 months. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is 685.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.22% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.