Beam Global (BEEM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is -53.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $75.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEEM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.7% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.4% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.47, the stock is -7.33% and -18.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 6.45% at the moment leaves the stock 9.43% off its SMA200. BEEM registered 363.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.37.

The stock witnessed a -3.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.61%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 10.55% over the month.

Beam Global (BEEM) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $287.14M and $6.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 417.57% and -54.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

Beam Global (BEEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Global (BEEM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $1.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 148.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.90% in year-over-year returns.

Beam Global (BEEM) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Beam Global (BEEM), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.19% while institutional investors hold 35.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.57M, and float is at 6.54M with Short Float at 30.87%. Institutions hold 29.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.01 million shares valued at $74.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the BEEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.3 million shares valued at $21.81 million to account for 3.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 1.62% and valued at over $6.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $7.83 million.

Beam Global (BEEM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Beam Global (BEEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WHEATLEY DESMOND C sold 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $39.80 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41038.0 shares.

Beam Global disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that WHEATLEY DESMOND C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $61.78 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41482.0 shares of the BEEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, DAVIDSON PETER WARNER (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.82 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 58,034 shares of Beam Global (BEEM).