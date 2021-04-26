Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) is -6.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COCP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -4.49% and -17.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -12.18% off its SMA200. COCP registered 40.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4035 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4236.

The stock witnessed a -8.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.05%, and is 5.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 9.85% over the month.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $85.00M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.45% and -58.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), with 19.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.86% while institutional investors hold 19.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.39M, and float is at 48.65M with Short Float at 4.14%. Institutions hold 14.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.95 million shares valued at $5.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the COCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.96 million shares valued at $2.66 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.11 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $1.51 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $1.36 million.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.