Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

149 institutions hold shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.53% while institutional investors hold 24.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.90M, and float is at 138.39M with Short Float at 11.28%. Institutions hold 23.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.9 million shares valued at $29.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.14% of the UUUU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 5.26 million shares valued at $22.39 million to account for 3.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.38 million shares representing 3.26% and valued at over $18.64 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.63% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $9.34 million.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is 30.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $7.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $6.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.81% off the consensus price target high of $8.37 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.24% lower than the price target low of $4.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.54, the stock is -5.54% and -5.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 5.12% at the moment leaves the stock 70.81% off its SMA200. UUUU registered 190.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 227.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.98.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.61%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $786.14M and $1.66M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 301.45% and -29.25% from its 52-week high.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -70.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.70% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $8.80 per share for a total of $17600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE (Director) sold a total of 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $8.28 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Eshleman Benjamin III (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $12000.0. The insider now directly holds 144,762 shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 77.97% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.36% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.