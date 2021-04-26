EQT Corporation (EQT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is 39.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.52 and a high of $20.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.63% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.56% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.72, the stock is -1.39% and -2.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 13.01% off its SMA200. EQT registered 41.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.17.

The stock witnessed a 1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

EQT Corporation (EQT) has around 624 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $3.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.58. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.52% and -12.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

EQT Corporation (EQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQT Corporation (EQT) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Top Institutional Holders

478 institutions hold shares in EQT Corporation (EQT), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 102.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.90M, and float is at 272.19M with Short Float at 4.61%. Institutions hold 102.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 31.78 million shares valued at $403.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the EQT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.38 million shares valued at $322.61 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 24.71 million shares representing 8.86% and valued at over $314.11 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 13.44 million with a market value of $170.8 million.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at EQT Corporation (EQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beebe Lydia I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beebe Lydia I bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $12860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

EQT Corporation (EQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 71.79% up over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 35.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.48% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.