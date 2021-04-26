Equity Residential (EQR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

854 institutions hold shares in Equity Residential (EQR), with 5.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 95.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 371.92M, and float is at 366.68M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 93.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.25 million shares valued at $3.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the EQR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 39.42 million shares valued at $2.34 billion to account for 10.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 28.83 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $1.71 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 20.47 million with a market value of $1.21 billion.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is 25.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.42 and a high of $76.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $73.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.78% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -38.11% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.58, the stock is 2.89% and 5.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 23.84% off its SMA200. EQR registered 16.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.15%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $27.59B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.18 and Fwd P/E is 72.41. Profit margin for the company is 35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.18% and -2.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Equity Residential (EQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Residential (EQR) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Residential is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $594.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manelis Michael L, the company’s Executive Vice President & COO. SEC filings show that Manelis Michael L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $72.92 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12159.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Sorenson Christa L (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $73.00 per share for $25039.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3885.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, NEITHERCUT DAVID J (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $7.1 million. The insider now directly holds 2,874 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading 55.25% up over the past 12 months. AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is 23.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.58% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.19.