GNLN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Now

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is 17.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $8.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNLN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 22.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.66, the stock is -9.95% and -15.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 15.84% off its SMA200. GNLN registered 125.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2888 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5630.

The stock witnessed a -10.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.98%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $74.42M and $138.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.64% and -46.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-209.20%).

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $36.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -294.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), with 285.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.74% while institutional investors hold 30.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.11M, and float is at 12.95M with Short Float at 6.88%. Institutions hold 29.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 1.16 million shares valued at $4.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.08% of the GNLN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.6 million shares valued at $2.39 million to account for 3.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pura Vida Investments, LLC which holds 0.4 million shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $1.6 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $1.42 million.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LoCascio Aaron, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LoCascio Aaron sold 46,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $4.53 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Schoenfeld Adam (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $5.15 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the GNLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Schoenfeld Adam (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $5.48 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 132,667 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN).