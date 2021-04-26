Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.82% Change This Year

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is 2.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $17.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAYW stock was last observed hovering at around $17.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.26% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.48, the stock is 5.68% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 4.91% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.69.

The stock witnessed a 4.48% In the last 1 month and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has around 2095 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $875.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.98% and -2.78% from its 52-week high.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021..

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), with 118 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 80.41% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 79.74% of the Float.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CCMP Capital, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CCMP Capital, LP sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $16.07 per share for a total of $17.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.16 million shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that MSD Partners, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 1,120,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $16.07 per share for $17.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71.54 million shares of the HAYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Alberta Investment Management (10% Owner) disposed off 575,799 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $9.79 million. The insider now directly holds 36,776,695 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW).